Universities launch programme to support Maori academics - Universities NZ

Te Kei, the first MÄori academic career development programme funded by Universities New Zealand - Te PÅkai Tara (UNZ), has been launched.
Te Kei is jointly led by UNZ’s committee of MÄori academic leaders, Te KÄhui Amokura, and the human resources directors across Aotearoa New Zealand’s eight universities. It aims to address the long-standing lack of growth within the MÄori academic workforce and will contribute to the continuation of the MÄori academy, leadership and mÄtauranga across all universities.
Guided by mÄtauranga MÄori, Te Kei has been designed by experienced MÄori academics to support the professional and personal development of early career academics.
The programme has two primary goals:
â To prepare and support MÄori early career academics for careers within Aotearoa New Zealand universities.
â To increase MÄori leadership and management capability across Aotearoa New Zealand universities.
Participants can expect dual-mode delivery of the programme - online modules and a three-day residential wÄnanga. Selection criteria and further details can be found at www.tekei.co.nz.
The name Te Kei is a reference to the saying by scholar and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Porou leader Apirana Mahuika: "E tÅ« ki te kei o te waka, kia pakia koe e ngÄ ngaru o te wÄ" ("Stand at the stern of the canoe and feel the spray of the future biting at your face").
Applications will open on 21 July.
