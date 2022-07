Universities launch programme to support Maori academics - Universities NZ

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:05

Te Kei, the first Māori academic career development programme funded by Universities New Zealand - Te Pōkai Tara (UNZ), has been launched.

Te Kei is jointly led by UNZ’s committee of Māori academic leaders, Te Kāhui Amokura, and the human resources directors across Aotearoa New Zealand’s eight universities. It aims to address the long-standing lack of growth within the Māori academic workforce and will contribute to the continuation of the Māori academy, leadership and mātauranga across all universities.

Guided by mātauranga Māori, Te Kei has been designed by experienced Māori academics to support the professional and personal development of early career academics.

The programme has two primary goals:

● To prepare and support Māori early career academics for careers within Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

● To increase Māori leadership and management capability across Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

Participants can expect dual-mode delivery of the programme - online modules and a three-day residential wānanga. Selection criteria and further details can be found at www.tekei.co.nz.

The name Te Kei is a reference to the saying by scholar and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou leader Apirana Mahuika: "E tū ki te kei o te waka, kia pakia koe e ngā ngaru o te wā" ("Stand at the stern of the canoe and feel the spray of the future biting at your face").

Applications will open on 21 July.