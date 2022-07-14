Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Universities launch programme to support Maori academics - Universities NZ

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:05

Te Kei, the first MÄori academic career development programme funded by Universities New Zealand - Te PÅkai Tara (UNZ), has been launched.

Te Kei is jointly led by UNZ’s committee of MÄori academic leaders, Te KÄhui Amokura, and the human resources directors across Aotearoa New Zealand’s eight universities. It aims to address the long-standing lack of growth within the MÄori academic workforce and will contribute to the continuation of the MÄori academy, leadership and mÄtauranga across all universities.

Guided by mÄtauranga MÄori, Te Kei has been designed by experienced MÄori academics to support the professional and personal development of early career academics.

The programme has two primary goals:

â To prepare and support MÄori early career academics for careers within Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

â To increase MÄori leadership and management capability across Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

Participants can expect dual-mode delivery of the programme - online modules and a three-day residential wÄnanga. Selection criteria and further details can be found at www.tekei.co.nz.

The name Te Kei is a reference to the saying by scholar and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Porou leader Apirana Mahuika: "E tÅ« ki te kei o te waka, kia pakia koe e ngÄ ngaru o te wÄ" ("Stand at the stern of the canoe and feel the spray of the future biting at your face").

Applications will open on 21 July.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.