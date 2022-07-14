Universities launch programme to support Maori academics - Universities NZ

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 16:05

Te Kei, the first MÄori academic career development programme funded by Universities New Zealand - Te PÅkai Tara (UNZ), has been launched.

Te Kei is jointly led by UNZ’s committee of MÄori academic leaders, Te KÄhui Amokura, and the human resources directors across Aotearoa New Zealand’s eight universities. It aims to address the long-standing lack of growth within the MÄori academic workforce and will contribute to the continuation of the MÄori academy, leadership and mÄtauranga across all universities.

Guided by mÄtauranga MÄori, Te Kei has been designed by experienced MÄori academics to support the professional and personal development of early career academics.

The programme has two primary goals:

â To prepare and support MÄori early career academics for careers within Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

â To increase MÄori leadership and management capability across Aotearoa New Zealand universities.

Participants can expect dual-mode delivery of the programme - online modules and a three-day residential wÄnanga. Selection criteria and further details can be found at www.tekei.co.nz.

The name Te Kei is a reference to the saying by scholar and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Porou leader Apirana Mahuika: "E tÅ« ki te kei o te waka, kia pakia koe e ngÄ ngaru o te wÄ" ("Stand at the stern of the canoe and feel the spray of the future biting at your face").

Applications will open on 21 July.