Regional charter underwrites council service delivery - Ruapehu DC

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 17:45

The ability to keep Council’s critical functions going in periods of disruption have been enhanced with the signing of a ‘Charter of Support and Commitment’ between the eight councils in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Region.

Ruapehu Chief Executive Clive Manley said that the signing of the Charter was huge step-up in regional inter-council support and cooperation.

"The Charter formalises an undertaking of all councils in the region to help support any other council to maintain delivery of their critical services if an event impacts on their capability to do so on their own," he said.

"Although ManawatÅ«-Whanganui councils have a well-established history of collaboration in areas such as civil defence or shared service delivery this agreement covers core services outside of these.

The Charter was originally established in response to the impact of COVID-19 however it made sense to extend it to cover other disruptions or physical events.

It recognises that none of us have any significant reserve capacity in either staff or contractors across our key services but in supporting each other we can maintain critical functions if needed.

The Charter commits each council to provide resources to assist other councils with specific operational issues if they have the capability to do so along with when and how this will be delivered.

While the Charter doesn't describe the precise level of disruption needed before assistance is sought it is felt it would be when the requesting Council has a ‘high or extreme risk to their safe and effective function’.

Mr Manley said that the activities covered include; three waters, solid waste, environmental health, building and animal control, cemetery services, public facilities and corporate services such IT support.

Page 2 of 2

"One of the distinctive things about local government is that while we are all working under the same legislation to deliver the same things we are not in competition with each other.

While internal processes may differ our staff are trained and experienced in delivering the same specialised outcomes.

This provides a unique inter-operability of council staff that makes the Charter possible.

While I hope none of us will need to call on the Charter anytime soon it is comforting to know the critical services Ruapehu communities rely on are underwritten by a regional response," he said.

Clive Manley Chief Executive Ruapehu District Council

The 'Charter of Support and Commitment’ signed by eight ManawatÅ«-Whanganui councils would see them providing staff to ensure the on-going delivery of core services such as kerbside collection if an event disrupted Ruapehu's ability to keep the services going on our own.

The eight councils are: Ruapehu District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Whanganui District Council, Rangitikei District Council, Tararua District Council, Horowhenua District Council, Palmerston North City Council and ManawatÅ« District Council.