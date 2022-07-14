Wairarapa’s number 200 bus route scheduled for expansion - GW

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 17:39

Wairarapa’s core bus route will soon be upgraded, giving locals, visitors and workers greater frequency and flexibility through additional and extended services from 25 July.

Metlink’s number 200 bus route connects the five towns of Masterton, Carterton, Greytown, Featherston and Martinborough, and provides access to railway stations.

The upgrade will be "a huge boost for everyone in the Wairarapa", says Greater Wellington Deputy Chair and Wairarapa Councillor Adrienne Staples, who acknowledged input to the changes from community groups, the DHB and the Wairarapa Tourist and Business Association.

"We’ve long heard the call for improved connectivity between our growing towns for shoppers and workers needing access to employment, especially hospital staff," says Cr Staples.

"It’s incredibly pleasing to see the growth of Metlink’s bus network north of the Remutaka Ranges. We’re proud to have worked with local groups to ensure the upgraded bus service meets the needs of as many travellers as possible.

"Visitors will also find the vineyards of Martinborough easier to reach."

There is an increase in peak time services particularly to Martinborough and Masterton’s Wairarapa Hospital to accommodate hospital workers, patients, and visitors. Off peak services during the weekdays will also run more frequently.

Weekend services are unchanged but will be reviewed in the future.

"While these changes reflect the need for a stronger, local bus network, it’s important to recognise connection to local railway stations, which remains an integral part of the service," says Cr Staples.

"As a key link to the rail network, the number 200 bus route could be further bolstered if the government gets behind our plans to purchase a fleet of hybrid electric trains and to improve rail infrastructure which will double train services between Masterton and Wellington by 2028.

"This would support the growing number of commuters choosing to call the Wairarapa home."

Commuters and travellers can view the new route 200 bus timetable which will take effect from 25 July at metlink.org.nz