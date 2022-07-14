Stadium outcome a win for Canterbury - Employers Chamber of Commerce

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 17:39

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce welcomes the decision of Christchurch City Council to progress with the construction of the multi-use stadium.

"It is good to see that common sense has prevailed and we will get the stadium that we have been asking for," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"This is great news for our city, our region and our credibility as a world-class city.

"We are pleased to see that the majority of councillors have voted in favour, and are disappointed in those who voted against.

"The business community is overwhelmingly supportive of constructing the stadium and we congratulate the Christchurch City Council for making the correct decision with the future of our city in mind."

Results from the Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey conducted by the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce indicated that 90.4% of businesses within the region are in favour of completing the construction of the stadium.

86.5% of businesses based outside of the Christchurch City Council boundary are supportive of their local council making a financial contribution.