Operation Bush: millions in assets restrained, more than 60 charges laid - NZP

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 17:45

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill, Officer in Charge, Upper North Money Laundering Team:

A Police operation has dismantled a sophisticated drug dealing and money laundering operation across the North Island, with eight arrests and more than $6.5 million in assets restrained in the process.

Ten search warrants were executed as part of Operation Bush, an investigation nine months in the making, led by the Upper North Money Laundering Team, into the sale and supply of cannabis and associated offending.

Police allege this syndicate was operating across the Northland, WaitematÄ, Auckland City, Counties Manukau and Waikato Police districts.

As a result of the warrants terminated today, nearly $6.5 million worth of assets were restrained, including five properties, and two vehicles with a combined value of $90,000.

Several significant cannabis grows were located with 193 plants and approximately nine kilograms of packaged cannabis seized.

The ready-to-sell cannabis seized from just one of the addresses is estimated to be worth about $60,000.

Police began terminating search warrants this morning, which included the arrest of the alleged kingpin of the operation, a 40-year-old man from WaitematÄ, who is believed to be linked to a Vietnamese organised crime group.

Seven other people, including some foreign nationals, have been arrested and charged in relation to serious offending spanning over a number of years.

In total, more than 60 charges have been filed relating to money laundering and the cultivation, supply, and selling of cannabis.

The eight people arrested today are due to appear in WhangÄrei, North Shore, Auckland and Waikato District Courts over the coming days.

Police cannot rule out further charges and arrests as part of Operation Bush.

This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars’ worth of property and vehicles, which has involved New Zealand Police staff from several workgroups, and highlights the ongoing work by Police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country.

Police are working alongside Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals involved in this investigation.

Drugs continue to be at the centre of a world of harm created in our communities and we have no tolerance for those who continue to accumulate assets and wealth through the sale of these illicit substances.

We continue to encourage anyone with information about suspected money laundering and drug dealing in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.