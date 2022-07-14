Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway open to traffic

Thursday, 14 July, 2022 - 23:10

Traffic is now flowing along the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

After an official event and ribbon-cutting on Tuesday 12 July, and the completion of minor finishing works this week, the four-lane expressway opened to traffic just before 10pm this evening (14 July).

The 22km Hamilton section takes State Highway 1 east of Hamilton, from the NgÄruawÄhia section in the north to connect with the Cambridge section at Tamahere. It is the final piece in the 102km expressway project, and opened with a 110km/h speed limit.

"After decades of planning and six years of construction it’s fantastic to see traffic using the Hamilton section," said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional infrastructure manager Jo Wilton.

"We’re delighted that road users now have a safe corridor all the way from Auckland to Cambridge. The Hamilton section will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, reduce travel times and boost economic growth in the Waikato and beyond.

"For the thousands of people who had a hand in planning, consenting, design and construction, this is a very proud day."

Running from Ngaaruawaahia in the north to the existing Tamahere interchange south of Hamilton, this significant road connects Auckland to the agriculture and business centres of the Waikato and will improve productivity in the region.

Ms Wilton reminds drivers that the connecting roads at Resolution Drive and Ruakura Road will remain under traffic management and temporary speed restrictions while works are completed.

