Nominations for Council open today

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 09:57

Nominations for the 2022 Local Government elections open today Friday 15 July 2022.

This year’s local election is different for TairÄwhiti with five MÄori Ward councillors, eight General Ward councillors and a mayor voted at large.

Deputy Electoral Officer Heather Kohn says "Candidates must be a NZ citizen, over the age of 18 and a parliamentary elector and must be nominated by two people on the electoral roll. These people must be from the same ward the candidate is standing in. Candidates cannot stand for both wards."

She says "Candidates can stand for Mayor and for Council but if they’re successful in being elected to both, they must take the mayoral position. Candidates standing for Mayor must be on the roll in the Gisborne district."

Ms Kohn says "Nominations close punctually at 12 noon on Friday 12 August 2022, so please make sure your nominations are in on time."

Completed nomination forms can also include a 150-word candidate profile statement, they need to include a $200 (incl. GST) deposit, a recent passport -size colour photo and evidence of New Zealand citizenship.

Printed nomination forms are available from Council offices at 15 Fitzherbert Street, Te Puia Service Centre or from the electoral office by phoning 0800 922 822.

Editable electronic versions will also be available on Council's website for downloading after 8.30am on Friday 15 July 2022 but cannot be submitted electronically.

Candidates can find out more information on the GDC website. Candidate information packs are also available from both service centres.