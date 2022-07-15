Save the Children ‘utterly horrified’ by reports that three children killed in attack

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 11:32

Save the Children is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine after reports that three children are among at least 22 fatalities following missile strikes in the city of Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

Save the Children’s Country Director in Ukraine, Sonia Khush, said:

"We are utterly horrified by reports that three children were killed and four more injured in a missile attack in Vinnytsia.

"Ukraine has become one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child. More than 870 children have been killed or injured since the war escalated nearly five months ago. All children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm and severe emotional distress. There is no safe place in the country.

"Urban centres should never be used as battlefields, and children should never be a target. An immediate cessation of hostilities is the only way to protect children from this escalating violence and allow our colleagues to safely deliver crucial humanitarian assistance to those who desperately need it."