Through to the next top city round - Gisborne City Council

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 11:42

Gisborne has knocked out Auckland and goes into the next round in Today FM’s World Cup of New Zealand Cities competition.

Run as a round robin the competition assesses 16 city’s attractions, sights, the people, local legends, culture, sport and more.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz is representing Gisborne and went up against Auckland this week with a pitch about why we’re so great and beat it to the next round.

"I had 30 seconds to deliver my message but of course TaiÄwhiti has so much more to offer" she says.

"It was a no brainer to talk about our sunshine, the culture we have here let alone the quality surf breaks and low commute times" she says.

"We’re up against New Plymouth next so that will be our next challenge."

"I’ll be mentioning our rivers, our walkways, being the chardonnay capital and of course the stingrays".

Everyone who votes goes in the draw to win a trip for two people to the winning city. The prize includes flights, two nights luxury accommodation and a rental car.

People can vote here The World Cup of NZ Cities