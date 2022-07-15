'Molloy must withdraw from Mayoral race' - Wayne Brown

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 11:22

A bizarre appearance on TV3's New Zealand Today last night has confirmed Leo Malloy does not have the credibility, temperament or capacity to lead and represent Auckland and it should be a suitable epitaph for his campaign, candidate Wayne Brown says.

"The bizarre antics, short-temper, and foul-mouthed rants last night have eliminated any thought he was capable of being Mayor," Mr Brown said.

"The Mayor of Auckland should be a serious, dignified role, that represents and leads our city on the national and global stage, and fixes difficult and complex problems - Mr Malloy is not fit for the job."

"Behaviour like this, and scrutiny of his past record, suggest he isn’t a suitable person to hold the office of Mayor of Auckland."

"While the show is light hearted, his abusive performance and now familiar recourse to wanting to ‘give a hiding’ when debate gets too much went well beyond an attempt at humour - to the point he needs to seek professional help."

"I have run many major organisations and the behaviour we saw on that programme would not be acceptable for the most junior Board or executive member."

"Voters have already seen it. It is this sort of behaviour that has caused Mr Malloy to have the worst approval ratings of any mayoral candidate, according to the recent Ratepayers’ Alliance-Curia poll."

"Councillor Collins, Ms Beck and other candidates have acted with grace and decorum in the face of his insults and derogatory, puerile attacks - on a daily basis. They have remained dignified and talked about the issues, rather than for example raising Mr Molloy’s history of bankruptcy whenever he holds forth about his business track record."

"Mr Malloy has been quick to hand out his own advice on what other candidates should do. He needs to reflect on his own behaviour."

"Time for Mr Malloy to limit his energy and language to the hospitality trade. He has shown he isn’t capable of leading a multi-billion dollar organisation, with thousands of staff and serious issues to grapple with."

The full episode is available on demand here - https://www.threenow.co.nz/shows/new-zealand-today/season-3-ep-6/S2065-249/M59082-925