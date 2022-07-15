MACEY helps shake midwinter blues with new single ‘Summer Grunge’

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 12:12

Unapologetically going against the grain, MACEY (FKA Harry Parsons) has released his brand new track ‘Summer Grunge’ in the middle of July - a carefree tune to remedy the midwinter blues.

Written with long time collaborator Ben Malone, this track combines strings, acoustic guitar and a 90’s grunge groove to settle you in for a trip down memory lane.

MACEY says the track recalls a fond memory, travelling down to Wellington with old high school friends who he hadn’t seen in years. He’d been anxious about leaving home and that he’d find it hard to fit back in, but the opposite was true.

"I remember riding shotgun with four of my friends and thinking how much we’d all changed, how different the trajectories of our lives would be, but that no matter how long it had been or would be in the future, we would still be mates.

"We have so much time to make mistakes and go on tangents, still life does move fast. But in that moment I forgot about that pressure, and was truly happy."

The Summer Grunge music video captures the abundant hope that comes with a youthful summer - fluidity, spontaneity, and truly living in the moment.

"This was written on an old, dusty acoustic. Two chords and a simple drum loop, and then that melody with the words just falling out.

"We’d been talking a lot about the grunge era of the 90’s and I think it comes through in the song. If you listen in you can hear the Auckland Philharmonia string quartet come in half way, recorded at Parachute Studios," says MACEY.

MACEY, who is signed to indie label Five AM, has established himself as a natural storyteller and captivating live performer. He’s shared the stage with Tash Sultana and Lime Cordiale at their sold out Auckland shows. His catalogue of authentic alt-pop releases have also been supported on multiple Spotify editorials, including New Music Friday UK and New Music Friday AU/NZ.

‘Summer Grunge’’ is out everywhere NOW.