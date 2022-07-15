Consultation to open on Fiordland plan change - Environment Southland

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 12:46

A plan change to the Regional Coastal Plan will open for public submissions on Monday.

At a council meeting on Wednesday (13 July), Environment Southland councillors approved to notify the proposed surface water activity plan change. The changes relate to new measures to temporarily manage commercial surface water activities in Fiordland.

A council-commissioned report highlights the impacts increasing commercial surface water activity is having on Te Rua o te Moko Fiordland and the risks that exist if no action is taken to relieve the pressure the area is currently facing.

Environment Southland Chairman Nicol Horrell said this plan change is a vital step in protecting the unique area.

"The Fiordland area is valued for many reasons. These include cultural, biodiversity, economic, recreational and social. The notification of this proposed plan change will place controls on increases in commercial surface water activities and strengthen the protections for the area and the wildlife."

The proposed plan change is an interim measure to address the current situation. It will be in place until limits or other appropriate management methods are developed through the wider Regional Coastal Plan Review, which is ongoing.

The notification of the proposed changes have immediate effect, and restrict the granting of new or additional consents in the area. The public submissions period runs from 18 July until 29 August 2022.

The timeframe for the next steps depends on the number and nature of submissions received. However, it is estimated that if hearings are required, these could commence around November.