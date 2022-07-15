Free weeds workshops back again - Northland Regional Council

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 13:27

Free workshops advising how people can tackle some of Northland’s worst weeds and invasive plants are once again about to get underway across the region.

The workshops, held by Northland Regional Council’s pest plant experts, are a great chance for people to plan ahead and get ready for the busy ‘weed knockdown period’ once the warmth of spring starts to take hold.

"The hands-on sessions will give people lots of information and practical advice on how to identify and control a wide range of nasties that are a problem here in Northland, such as wild ginger, lantana, moth plant, Taiwan cherry and privet", said NRC Biosecurity Manager - Pest Plants, Joanna Barr.

The first workshop will be held on Tuesday 2 August in Coopers Beach at the St John Ambulance Hall (7 St John Rd) before moving to Kerikeri on Wednesday 3 August at the St John Ambulance Hall (357 Kerikeri Rd). On Thursday 4 August, the workshop will be help in Maungaturoto at Maungaturoto Primary (8 Gorge Rd) before moving to WhangÄrei on Friday 5 August and Saturday 6 August at Northland Regional Council (36 Water St).

Sessions run for three hours, with morning sessions (9am until noon) and afternoon sessions (1pm to 4pm) available. The final workshop on Saturday 6 August in WhangÄrei will be a morning session only.

Approximately 2000 people have attended the workshops since they were started in 2011 and it’s hoped they will again prove popular this year.

"To fight the onslaught of weeds species we are facing in Te Taitokerau we need everyone to tackle the weeds in their backyard, and other special places they care about. Events like these are a great way to remove some of the barriers to getting stuck in and are a chance to meet others who are keen to make a difference", Joanna Barr said.

Numbers for the workshops are limited so registration is essential.

Those keen to attend can register online at www.nrc.govt.nz/weedsworkshops or contact Biosecurity Officer Sara Brill directly on freephone 0800 002 004.

General information on pests in Northland is available from the council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub