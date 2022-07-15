Early nominations better for candidates - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 15:41

Hamilton City Council is encouraging candidates standing for election to get their nominations in early.

Nominations open today, 15 July, and close at 12pm sharp on 12 August. There are fifteen seats up for grabs in these elections, including two new spots in the Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward.

Hamilton’s voting population will soon put pen to paper to elect the mayor, six East Ward councillors, six West Ward councillors, and two new Kirikiriroa Maaori Ward councillors.

While very few candidates hesitate to begin their campaigning, they shouldn’t ignore the need to submit their nomination form with ample time.

Council Governance Lead Amy Viggers highlights how important this is. "If there’s a detail in your paperwork that must be corrected, you will need time to do this and resubmit. The last thing we want is for candidates to miss out because of an administrative detail."

Would-be councillors should also read Council’s Pre-Election Report from cover to cover, advises Miss Viggers.

"The Pre-Election Report provides a snapshot of Hamilton Kirikiriroa right now, and insights into the challenges and opportunities we face in the future. If you want to lead the city for the next three years, knowing about the vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa will be vital."

Issued by Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort, the report outlines what candidates can expect if elected.

"You cannot over-estimate the scale and time commitment involved in leading our city and serving your community," it says.

"As well as the workload and expertise expectation, there’s also the fact that you’re guiding one of the largest organisations in our city, and you have Hamilton’s reputation in your hands.

"It’s Hamilton’s biggest gig. We need leaders to play a defining role in our city’s future. If you’re active in your community, a parent or passionate citizen, or just love the Tron - you should seriously think about it."

To put your name in the ring for Council, you need to be nominated by two people who are enrolled to vote in the electorate you wish to stand for. It costs $200 to lodge a nomination for each position.

On your nomination form, you can also supply a candidate profile statement and an image of yourself. These will be displayed in the Candidate Information and Instructions Booklet that is sent out to every voter.

Candidate nomination forms and the Pre-Election Report are available at yourcityelections.co.nz/stand

Click here for more information - https://www.yourcityelections.co.nz/stand