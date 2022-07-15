Talented teen takes QE11 Award - Marlborough District Council

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 16:00

Blenheim’s Caitlin Dufty is the recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth 11 Music Award.

A year 12 student at St Margaret’s College in Christchurch, Caitlin studies a full academic programme including English, te reo MÄori, Maths and Environmental Science alongside singing.

Last year Caitlin gained distinction in the Grade 8 Royal Trinity musical theatre exam and plans to sit her Grade 8 singing and ATCL (Associate Trinity College London) for musical theatre in November.

Caitlin’s singing teacher Zara Ballara describes her student as very hardworking and creative.

"She possesses a beautifully rich mezzosoprano voice which she uses with assuredness and emotional connection," she said. "Caitlin makes the most of every opportunity and willingly participates in as many performances as are on offer."

In presenting the award, Mayor John Leggett congratulated Caitlin and acknowledged her achievements. "I wish you well for your future career," he said. "It will be exciting for us all to watch the path you take."

Mayor Leggett said Caitlin’s merit result in her Grade 7 singing exam last year was no doubt disappointing for someone who had previously achieved distinction.

"It’s worth noting that in 2021 all of Caitlin’s songs were submitted digitally and lessons took place via Zoom," he said. "Anyone who has sat in Zoom meetings over the past two years would understand how difficult that would have been."

Caitlin has recently been selected to attend the National Secondary Schools Shakespeare residential workshops in Dunedin and hopes to gain a place to travel to the Globe Theatre in London. Her long term goal is to attend the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

The QEII Music Fund Award was established in 1963 following a visit by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Set up with contributions from local councils throughout the region, today the KaikÅura and Marlborough district councils administer the Award. The grant helps recipients continue musical training.

