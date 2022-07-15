Call for candidates as nominations open in local elections - Selwyn DC

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 16:50

Nominations for local elections are now open - and Selwyn District Council is encouraging people of all ages, ethnicities, abilities and backgrounds to stand, to help represent the diversity of the rapidly growing district.

Nominations opened today for candidates for mayor and 10 councillors, along with five members of the Malvern Community Board.

The Council’s deputy electoral officer, Stephen Hill, says local democracy is vitally important to ensure everyone’s voice is heard and there is the best opportunity for good local decision making.

"It’s important we have elected members representing the full diversity of our community," he says. "As a councillor or community board member, people get the chance to make a real difference, and contribute to decisions that shape how the community will look in the future."

Mr Hill says candidates should aim to get their nominations completed as early as possible, so electoral staff have plenty of time to check that everything is in order and all documentation is completed by the deadline.

Nominations are open from today (Friday 15 July) until 12 noon on Friday 12 August. Nomination forms, plus a candidate handbook with detailed information on the election process, are available from Council service centres or online. The elections web page www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections will also provide a list of candidate nominations, updated daily as nominations are confirmed.

The electoral roll for Selwyn - listing those who are enrolled to vote in Selwyn - will be available for inspection at Council offices and service centres over the next four weeks. To enrol, check or update enrolment details, residents can go online to vote.nz, call 0800 36 76 56, email enrol@vote.nz or visit any NZ Postshop.

The local government election is held by postal voting. Voting papers will be posted out to enrolled voters from 16 September. Voting closes on Saturday 8 October.