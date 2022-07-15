'Certainty about timing for implementation of new insulation standards welcomed'

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 17:18

New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) welcomes the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) decision that most of the changes to energy efficiency ratings (H1) component of the building code, which introduce new standards for insulation, will take effect from May 2023.

NZCB’s newly appointed Chief Executive, Malcolm Fleming says while the full suite of changes were due to take effect in November this year, the deferral of all of the changes other than those relating to window glazing, gives the industry and government time to work together to address challenges to implementing the new requirements.

"The building industry is already experiencing significant pressure from supply chain constraints, skill shortages and price escalation for building materials, in the context of ongoing high levels of building demand. Deferring the timeframe for the new insulation standards recognises more time is needed to enable the industry to be ready to implement them effectively," says Mr Fleming.

The new regulations are aimed at reducing the energy needed for heating residential homes by up to 40 percent. They double the requirement for roof insulation, increase the performance requirements for windows, and raise requirements for underfloor insulation.

"As well as the availability of products to meet the new requirements, builders need to adapt to new methods of design and construction, which requires system-wide training," says Mr Fleming.

For its part, NZCB is developing specific H1 training and support materials for its member builders, and will encourage their participation in any MBIE-led training, to ensure they are well-equipped to meet the new requirements and contribute to improved energy efficiency outcomes.

"With this preparation, NZCB believes the industry will be best positioned to ensure effective implementation of an initiative that will lead to better insulated homes and commercial buildings as one key aspect of our collective response to climate change," says Mr Fleming.

NZCB’s member builders are typically from small to medium-sized building firms that offer a full spectrum of residential and light commercial building services. Reflecting its focus on quality, NZCB is the only building trade association that requires builders to hold a formal trade qualification to be eligible for membership, and it provides ongoing skills development for its members.