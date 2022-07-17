New video explains EIT's transition to Te PÅ«kenga

Sunday, 17 July, 2022 - 13:14

EIT has released a new video explaining how the institute will transition into Te PÅ«kenga - the new National Institute of Skills and Technology.

EIT, along with fifteen other Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and up to nine Industry Training Organisations, will transition to become Te PÅ«kenga in 2023.

The video features a former EIT Trades Academy student, and now professional actor, Akuhata (Augs) Keefe (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti WhÄtua and NgÄti Kahungunu), acting as an EIT student. Akuhata rose to fame as a teenager in the critically acclaimed New Zealand movie, Mahana, which was directed by Lee Tamahori and also starred acclaimed actor Temuera Morrison. Last year Akuhata fronted a promotional campaign for EIT, aimed at attracting new learners to the institute’s wide range of programmes. Akuhata, who spent much of his youth in the Tolaga Bay area, regards Gisborne as his hometown. He attended the TairÄwhiti Schools Trades Academy automotive programme at EIT’s TairÄwhiti Campus when he was a student at Tolaga Bay Area School.

The video, which was commissioned by EIT’s Marketing Department, was directed and produced by Hawke’s Bay video production company Indelible. Company Director Dan Browne together with brother and videographer Andrew shot the video on location at the Hawke’s Bay Campus, with EIT staff and students featured in supporting roles to Akuhata.

EIT’s Executive Director, Strategic Projects and Partnerships, Glen Harkness, says the video is a good method of getting the Te PÅ«kenga transition message across to a wide audience.

"The video primarily targets existing and future students, but also informs their whÄnau, industry and our community about what the change means. Students will continue to receive a quality education."

"EIT has a strong presence and profile in Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti through major campuses and through our Regional Learning Centres in various communities, from East Cape to Central Hawke’s Bay. This will not change when we transition into Te PÅ«kenga."

"We will maintain our close relationships with local organisations, iwi, industries and businesses as we fulfil our role of providing skilled and work-ready graduates who are able to add value to our whÄnau, communities and industries."

The video features Akuhata walking around the Hawke’s Bay Campus explaining that much will stay the same - the same buildings, the same staff , the same education, and the same "sausie rolls".

The video is being shared across EIT’s social media networks, emailed to all students, shared on campus and regional learning centres and in high schools. The video can be viewed on Youtube by searching "our journey to Te PÅ«kenga" or accessing here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmRYi2Xon_o.