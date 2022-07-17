Para Kore receives Waste Minimisation funding for Te Waipounamu

Sunday, 17 July, 2022 - 15:41

Para Kore Marae Incorporated are excited to announce support from the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund to expand their services to Te Waipounamu. Para Kore will now have a regional presence in and around Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill providing their Oranga Taiao Programme to at least 45 rÅ«naka - marae and rÅpÅ« (kÅhanga, kura, organisations and kaupapa MÄori events). It is estimated this three-year project will reduce 67.5 tonnes of waste being generated.

Jacqui Forbes, KaihautÅ« Matua shared "We are delighted that the WMF and partners are supporting tiaki taiao action led by MÄori in Te Waipounamu. Caring for our taiao, is much broader than reducing emissions and waste, first we must understand the systemic causes of the harm to PapatÅ«Änuku. What we need are solutions based on Tiriti partnership and relationship with te taiao. Para Kore is delighted to be partnering with the WMF, rÅ«naka, councils and Res.Awesome to provide te ao MÄori education and support to Te Waipounamu. Indigenous peoples have always been leaders in caring for our natural world."

Para Kore will begin work in collaboration with at least six NgÄi Tahu rÅ«naka; Te RÅ«naka o Awarua, WaihÅpai RÅ«naka, Te RÅ«naka o Oraka Aparima, Te HapÅ« o NgÄti Wheke, and KÄti Huirapa RÅ«naka ki Puketeraki to co-design and implement strategies to eliminate waste. "We hope that many more MÄori, iwi and hapÅ« across Aotearoa be recognised and resourced to restore and care for the taiao,'' says Megan Somerville, Para Kore Chair.

Para Kore runs a te ao MÄori-grounded, nationwide, zero waste education programme. Established in 2010, Para Kore is a MÄori, not-for-profit organisation with the aim of strengthening whanaungatanga and connection to PapatÅ«Änuku.