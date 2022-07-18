Te Hiku Media launch 'Rongo' to support correct pronunciation of te reo Maori

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 08:32

Kua whakarewa a Te Hiku Media i a ‘Rongo’ hei tautoko i te whakahua tika i te reo MÄori

ArÄ tÄtahi taupÄnga waea pÅ«koro hou e whai ana ki te tautoko i te hunga e ako ana i te reo MÄori kia pai ake ai Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga whakahua i runga i te wairua ngÄwari.

Kua wÄtea inÄianei hei tiki mai mÄu i te Apple App Store, he taupÄnga a Rongo i auahatia ai me kore noa e tokomaha ake te hunga e kÅrero ana i te reo MÄori me te whakahua tika.

Hei tÄ Peter-Lucas Jones, tÄ te Upoko o Te Hiku Media, "Ki te nuinga, ko te kÅrero MÄori te wÄhanga pakeke katoa o te ako i te reo MÄori. He nui ngÄ taupÄ, Ä, ko tÄtahi ko te wehi kei hÄ te whakahua. He mea nui tonu kia tika te whakahua i te reo MÄori hei whakarangatira, hei whakaute i te reo, waihoki kia mÄrama Å kÅrero ki Ätahi atu. Rongo ai Ätahi i te whakawÄ mai a Ätahi atu ina hÄ te whakahua, Ä, kÄore Ätahi atu e hiahia ana ki te whakahÅhÄ, ki te whakaparanga rÄnei i Ätahi atu. He taputapu a Rongo ka Äwhina i ngÄ tÄngata kia whakatika i te whakahua, ko tÄna hoki he Äki i te whanaketanga o te kaha ki te kÅrero".

Whakamahi ai tÄnei taupÄnga i tÄtahi pÅ«manawa ako mihÄ«ni ki te whakahoki kÅrero ki ngÄ kaimahi mÅ Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga whakahua i a rÄtou ka whakaoti i ngÄ akoranga e 24 e homai ana i Ätahi oro hou, ka pakeke haere, ka pakeke haere i ia akoranga. Ko te mahi i te taupÄnga, he whakarongo ki te whakahua tika i Ätahi kÄ«anga, kÄtahi ka tonoa te kaimahi mÄna e toai atu aua kÄ«anga, Ä, ka whakarongo te pÅ«manawa ki a ia, kÄtahi ka whakahokia atu he kÅrero e te pÅ«rere mÄnÄ i pai tÄna mahi, mÄnÄ rÄnei me nui ake te kÅrero i tÄtahi kupu kotahi.

"E hiamo ana a Te Hiku Media kia riro tÄnei taputapu i ngÄ ringaringa o te hunga e ako ana i te reo MÄori. Ka mau i a rÄtou te whakahua tika i te Ähuru o Å rÄtou nÄ kÄinga ake, i runga i te waka, i tÄtahi rÄnei, i te wÄhi rÄnei e hÄneanea ai, e mauri tau ai rÄtou."

"He hua te taupÄnga nei nÅ te mahi ngÄtahi a ngÄ mÄtanga reo MÄori, a te hunga whakaputa pÄpÄho i tÅ tÄtou reo irirangi Ä-iwi, a ngÄ mÄtanga raraunga, Ä Å mÄtou pÅ«kenga kaihanga pÅ«manawa me ngÄ kaihoahoa whakairoiro hoki. NÄ rau ringa i oti ai."

He mea tautoko te taupÄnga o Rongo nÄ Te MÄtÄwai mÄ roto mai i te tahua o Te Reo Tukutuku. I te tau 2019, i whakawhiwhia a Te Hiku Media ki te $13 miriona tÄra e HÄ«kina Whakatutuki mÅ ‘Papa Reo’. He kaupapa rangahau raraunga tÄnei, e whitu tau te roa, e whai ana ki te whakatÅ« i tÄtahi pae reorau e whakarite ana i Ätahi taputapu tukanga reo mÄori nei, tÄ«mata ana mai i te reo MÄori tonu.

Hei tÄpiri atu ki te pÅ«manawa whakahua i te reo MÄori, kua whakarite a Te Hiku Media i te pÅ«manawa tuatahi e mÄtau ana ki te whai aunoa i ngÄ kÅrero i te reo MÄori, waihoki kua whakaritea tÄtahi reo tÄhiko mÅ te reo MÄori mÄ te whakamahi i ngÄ hangarau hou katoa o te wÄ.

He reo irirangi a Te Hiku Media, e mÅhiotia ana hoki ko Te Reo Irirangi o Te Hiku o Te Ika, he pÅ«tahi pÄpÄho, hangarau hoki kei KaitÄia i whakatÅ«ria ai i te tau 1991. E whaipÄnga ana te whakahaere monihua kore, ohaoha hoki ki ngÄ iwi e rima o Te Hiku o Te Ika, arÄ, ki a NgÄti Kuri, ki a Te AupÅuri, ki a NgÄi Takoto, ki a Te Rarawa me NgÄti Kahu.

Te Hiku Media launch ‘Rongo’ to support the correct pronunciation of te reo MÄori

A new mobile app aims to support learners of te reo MÄori to improve their pronunciation without anxiety and stress.

Available for download now on the Apple App Store, Rongo is an app designed to get more people speaking te reo MÄori with correct pronunciation.

Peter-Lucas Jones, CEO of Te Hiku Media says, "For many people, speaking MÄori is the hardest part of learning te reo MÄori. There are many barriers and a big one is the fear of mispronunciation. It’s important to pronounce MÄori properly to honour and respect the language, and to make oneself understood when speaking. Some people feel judged for getting it wrong and for others they just don’t want to annoy or offend anybody. Rongo is a tool that helps people to correct pronunciation and encourages the development of speaker confidence".

The app uses a machine learning model to give users feedback on their pronunciation while they work their way through 24 lessons that introduce new sounds and build in complexity. The app focuses on listening to the correct pronunciation of phrases and asks the users to repeat them back while the model listens to them giving real-time, on-device feedback when they’ve done well or if they need more practice on a particular word.

"Te Hiku Media is excited about getting this tool into the hands of MÄori language learners. They can tackle pronunciation in the privacy of their own home, in the car or by the beach. Wherever they feel comfortable and safe."

"The app has been a real collaboration between our MÄori language experts, our iwi radio broadcasting production crew, our data scientists, our talented software developers and graphic designers. It was all hands on deck."

The Rongo app was supported by Te MÄtÄwai, through the Te Reo Tukutuku fund. In 2019, Te Hiku Media were awarded $13 million by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment for ‘Papa Reo’, a seven year data science project that aims to build a multilingual language platform developing natural language processing tools starting with te reo MÄori.

As well as the pronunciation model for te reo MÄori, Te Hiku Media has developed the first automatic speech recognition model for te reo MÄori and a synthesised voice for te reo MÄori using cutting edge technology.

Te Hiku Media, also known as Te Reo Irirangi o Te Hiku o Te Ika, is an iwi radio, media and technology hub based in KaitÄia and was founded in 1991. The not-for-profit, charitable organisation is connected to the five iwi of the Far North; NgÄti Kuri, Te AupÅuri, NgÄi Takoto, Te Rarawa and NgÄti Kahu.