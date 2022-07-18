Te Hiku Media launch 'Rongo' to support correct pronunciation of te reo Maori

|
Kua whakarewa a Te Hiku Media i a ‘Rongo’ hei tautoko i te whakahua tika i te reo MÄori
ArÄ tÄtahi taupÄnga waea pÅ«koro hou e whai ana ki te tautoko i te hunga e ako ana i te reo MÄori kia pai ake ai Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga whakahua i runga i te wairua ngÄwari.
Kua wÄtea inÄianei hei tiki mai mÄu i te Apple App Store, he taupÄnga a Rongo i auahatia ai me kore noa e tokomaha ake te hunga e kÅrero ana i te reo MÄori me te whakahua tika.
Hei tÄ Peter-Lucas Jones, tÄ te Upoko o Te Hiku Media, "Ki te nuinga, ko te kÅrero MÄori te wÄhanga pakeke katoa o te ako i te reo MÄori. He nui ngÄ taupÄ, Ä, ko tÄtahi ko te wehi kei hÄ te whakahua. He mea nui tonu kia tika te whakahua i te reo MÄori hei whakarangatira, hei whakaute i te reo, waihoki kia mÄrama Å kÅrero ki Ätahi atu. Rongo ai Ätahi i te whakawÄ mai a Ätahi atu ina hÄ te whakahua, Ä, kÄore Ätahi atu e hiahia ana ki te whakahÅhÄ, ki te whakaparanga rÄnei i Ätahi atu. He taputapu a Rongo ka Äwhina i ngÄ tÄngata kia whakatika i te whakahua, ko tÄna hoki he Äki i te whanaketanga o te kaha ki te kÅrero".
Whakamahi ai tÄnei taupÄnga i tÄtahi pÅ«manawa ako mihÄ«ni ki te whakahoki kÅrero ki ngÄ kaimahi mÅ Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga whakahua i a rÄtou ka whakaoti i ngÄ akoranga e 24 e homai ana i Ätahi oro hou, ka pakeke haere, ka pakeke haere i ia akoranga. Ko te mahi i te taupÄnga, he whakarongo ki te whakahua tika i Ätahi kÄ«anga, kÄtahi ka tonoa te kaimahi mÄna e toai atu aua kÄ«anga, Ä, ka whakarongo te pÅ«manawa ki a ia, kÄtahi ka whakahokia atu he kÅrero e te pÅ«rere mÄnÄ i pai tÄna mahi, mÄnÄ rÄnei me nui ake te kÅrero i tÄtahi kupu kotahi.
"E hiamo ana a Te Hiku Media kia riro tÄnei taputapu i ngÄ ringaringa o te hunga e ako ana i te reo MÄori. Ka mau i a rÄtou te whakahua tika i te Ähuru o Å rÄtou nÄ kÄinga ake, i runga i te waka, i tÄtahi rÄnei, i te wÄhi rÄnei e hÄneanea ai, e mauri tau ai rÄtou."
"He hua te taupÄnga nei nÅ te mahi ngÄtahi a ngÄ mÄtanga reo MÄori, a te hunga whakaputa pÄpÄho i tÅ tÄtou reo irirangi Ä-iwi, a ngÄ mÄtanga raraunga, Ä Å mÄtou pÅ«kenga kaihanga pÅ«manawa me ngÄ kaihoahoa whakairoiro hoki. NÄ rau ringa i oti ai."
He mea tautoko te taupÄnga o Rongo nÄ Te MÄtÄwai mÄ roto mai i te tahua o Te Reo Tukutuku. I te tau 2019, i whakawhiwhia a Te Hiku Media ki te $13 miriona tÄra e HÄ«kina Whakatutuki mÅ ‘Papa Reo’. He kaupapa rangahau raraunga tÄnei, e whitu tau te roa, e whai ana ki te whakatÅ« i tÄtahi pae reorau e whakarite ana i Ätahi taputapu tukanga reo mÄori nei, tÄ«mata ana mai i te reo MÄori tonu.
Hei tÄpiri atu ki te pÅ«manawa whakahua i te reo MÄori, kua whakarite a Te Hiku Media i te pÅ«manawa tuatahi e mÄtau ana ki te whai aunoa i ngÄ kÅrero i te reo MÄori, waihoki kua whakaritea tÄtahi reo tÄhiko mÅ te reo MÄori mÄ te whakamahi i ngÄ hangarau hou katoa o te wÄ.
He reo irirangi a Te Hiku Media, e mÅhiotia ana hoki ko Te Reo Irirangi o Te Hiku o Te Ika, he pÅ«tahi pÄpÄho, hangarau hoki kei KaitÄia i whakatÅ«ria ai i te tau 1991. E whaipÄnga ana te whakahaere monihua kore, ohaoha hoki ki ngÄ iwi e rima o Te Hiku o Te Ika, arÄ, ki a NgÄti Kuri, ki a Te AupÅuri, ki a NgÄi Takoto, ki a Te Rarawa me NgÄti Kahu.
Te Hiku Media launch ‘Rongo’ to support the correct pronunciation of te reo MÄori
A new mobile app aims to support learners of te reo MÄori to improve their pronunciation without anxiety and stress.
Available for download now on the Apple App Store, Rongo is an app designed to get more people speaking te reo MÄori with correct pronunciation.
Peter-Lucas Jones, CEO of Te Hiku Media says, "For many people, speaking MÄori is the hardest part of learning te reo MÄori. There are many barriers and a big one is the fear of mispronunciation. It’s important to pronounce MÄori properly to honour and respect the language, and to make oneself understood when speaking. Some people feel judged for getting it wrong and for others they just don’t want to annoy or offend anybody. Rongo is a tool that helps people to correct pronunciation and encourages the development of speaker confidence".
The app uses a machine learning model to give users feedback on their pronunciation while they work their way through 24 lessons that introduce new sounds and build in complexity. The app focuses on listening to the correct pronunciation of phrases and asks the users to repeat them back while the model listens to them giving real-time, on-device feedback when they’ve done well or if they need more practice on a particular word.
"Te Hiku Media is excited about getting this tool into the hands of MÄori language learners. They can tackle pronunciation in the privacy of their own home, in the car or by the beach. Wherever they feel comfortable and safe."
"The app has been a real collaboration between our MÄori language experts, our iwi radio broadcasting production crew, our data scientists, our talented software developers and graphic designers. It was all hands on deck."
The Rongo app was supported by Te MÄtÄwai, through the Te Reo Tukutuku fund. In 2019, Te Hiku Media were awarded $13 million by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment for ‘Papa Reo’, a seven year data science project that aims to build a multilingual language platform developing natural language processing tools starting with te reo MÄori.
As well as the pronunciation model for te reo MÄori, Te Hiku Media has developed the first automatic speech recognition model for te reo MÄori and a synthesised voice for te reo MÄori using cutting edge technology.
Te Hiku Media, also known as Te Reo Irirangi o Te Hiku o Te Ika, is an iwi radio, media and technology hub based in KaitÄia and was founded in 1991. The not-for-profit, charitable organisation is connected to the five iwi of the Far North; NgÄti Kuri, Te AupÅuri, NgÄi Takoto, Te Rarawa and NgÄti Kahu.
