'Industry overwhelmingly backs road user charge discount extension'

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 09:50

Road transport peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has reacted very positively to the Government’s announcement that it is extending the discount to road user charges (RUC) until January 2023.

Transporting New Zealand’s recent operator survey of some 400 businesses nationwide showed that 41% of transport operators said the Road User Charge (RUC) discount made a meaningful difference to their business costs, while over 96% of those surveyed supported Transporting New Zealand’s request to the Government to indefinitely extend the discount.

"It’s pleasing to see that Transporting New Zealand has its finger on the pulse of industry opinion and that we are listened to by Government," said CEO Nick Leggett.

The 36% RUC discount was due to expire in September and Transporting New Zealand has recently written to the Minister of Transport requesting its indefinite extension to the discount for fuel RUC and public transport fares.

"It would have been undermining of the road transport and other industries reliant on diesel for the Government to drop the discount now, with international oil prices staying so high," said Leggett.

Transporting New Zealand has noted that to restore RUC only adds to "Government coffers". The organisation thanks Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Energy Minister Megan Woods for listening and notes Minister Robertson’s comments about the extension to RUC, fuel excise and public transport discounts as being a potential curb on inflation.

"This is good news all around and will extend relief for road transport operators who are up against it with escalating costs and nowhere to turn," said Leggett.