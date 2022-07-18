'Putting in the work during a year of change'

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 11:14

Skills Active’s 2021 annual report looks back on an exciting year in which the team was busy planting the seeds for transformative changes which are now well underway, says board chair Sam Napia.

Read the report here > https://www.skillsactive.org.nz/assets/0-ALL-DOCS/Org-docs/Annual-reports/26a7cced1a/2021-Skills-Active-Annual-Report-WEB.pdf

"Over the course of the year, Skills Active engaged widely with stakeholders on the best options for transitioning its services, as part of the reform of vocational education," Mr Napia says.

"We received overwhelming support for the option of establishing a dedicated provider, and subsequently we carried out independent analysis and testing of this option before it was endorsed by our board and shareholders," he says.

"It’s my pleasure to note that subsequent to all of this groundwork, in 2022 we have been granted NZQA registration for Te Maho Ako to begin operating as a private training establishing. The Tertiary Education Commission has also now fully approved our transition plan to establish a new, independent provider - Te Mahi Ako."

Mr Napia says 2021 also saw Skills Active hand over the taonga of standard-setting responsibility to the new workforce development council, Toi Mai.

"Toi Mai will take over setting qualifications and skills standards, in partnership with the creative, cultural, recreation and technology industries. In passing on this torch, we have put forward a challenge to them - to ensure continued advocacy of the recreation, sport and performing arts sectors, and the fulfilment of their workforce needs and aspirations," he says.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the reform, our day-to-day work continued apace during 2021, Mr Napia says.

"In 2021, we were proud to launch our long-awaited Certificate in NgÄ Taonga TÄkaro. Designed for people working on taonga tÄkaro initiatives, this qualification recognises the learner’s understanding of the tikanga connected with these traditional practices.

"We also launched a new Yoga strand for our Freestyle Group Exercise certificate, new National Raft and Riverboard Awards, and new Cross-Country Ski strands in our Snowschool Instruction qualifications," Mr Napia says.

"Skills Active delivered 1,632 standard training measures for the year and our learners completed 2,291 national qualifications, with an overall credit achievement rate of 70% across all trainees," Mr Napia adds.

Finally, he notes, 2021 was a year in which Skills Active tragically lost its board member Des Ratima, who passed away after an illness.

"Des was a Skills Active board member for nine years and a shareholder for 20 years. He was a highly esteemed community leader and a true rangatira of NgÄti Kahungunu. Des uplifted his people, including through his work in education, sport and recreation. He served Skills Active with diligence and care and typified Skills Active’s guiding values of tika, pono and aroha. We will miss him," Mr Napia says.