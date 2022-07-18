Heavy rain and strong winds for the working week - MetService

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 13:26

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to continue across Aotearoa New Zealand, slowly spreading north as the week progresses, with MetService issuing a plethora of Severe Weather Warnings and Watches for the stormy conditions

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes says, "There are warnings in place for much of the South Island and Wellington. Significant rain has already fallen in Fiordland, far with 450mm in the 24 hours to 11am Monday morning recorded at a high elevation station (1211m) and around 145mm near sea level at Milford Sound." He adds, "Strong winds have also moved across the island, with a 163km/h gust at the very exposed Puysegur Point."

The wet and windy weather system spreads north and builds over the North Island over the next couple of days, with further potential for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms expected there from Tuesday. And while the heaviest rain eases in the south, there is more to come from

"The fronts bringing the heavy rain transition into a broad low-pressure system wrapping rain across much of the country from Tuesday," McInnes explains. "This will bring more severe weather; heavy rain and snow to low levels as well as some very strong southerly winds" McInnes says.

But respite is in sight! The low moves away to the east as the working week comes to an end and a high-pressure system begins to slink over the South Island. "While most Kiwis can still expect cloudy conditions, the windy, sodden conditions of the week gone by will be somewhat more of a memory - making for a nice last weekend of the school holidays."

With all the severe weather around, remember - kia haumaru, stay safe and stay up to date with the forecasts.