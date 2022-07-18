The Lines Company hosts 'Sparkies for Breakfast'

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 16:52

The Lines Company (TLC) is hosting a series of FREE ‘Sparkie Breakfasts’ so local electricians and electrical contractors can help shape the services they receive from TLC in the future.

Billed as an opportunity for contractors to give invaluable customer feedback and learn more about safety codes and practices - the events also offer a unique opportunity for contractors and key TLC staff to build stronger relationships.

"The quality of the service we offer and safety of people working on or around our equipment are key priorities for us," says Acting CE, Mike Fox.

"We’ve tailored these breakfast events so we can get some really good feedback on areas we need to improve on. We know we can improve but want our customers to tell us exactly what they’d like to see us change."

"There are also some really important safety messages and information about getting work done on our network we want to share. In particular, getting people up to speed with our standard operating procedures and service offering."

"We’ve also got a lot of improvements planned and underway for the network, so it’s an ideal opportunity to let contractors know what we’re doing."

Along with the feedback component and information session, all attendees will also go home with an information pack including important safety material.

The events are a perfect opportunity for electrical contractors to ask TLC any network, industry, and health and safety questions - and to help shape what they need from the energy company moving forward.

Fox says with an increased focus on decarbonisation and renewable energy, it is important electrical contractors understand TLC’s Network Code and Distributed Generation (DG) Policy. "We’re seeing increased need for things like solar DG connections - and we need to plan for those, working closely with electricians to ensure we can cater for this type of demand change."

A total of six catered Sparkie Breakfasts will take place across TLC’s network region during August with events held in Te KÅ«iti, Åtorohanga, Mangakino, Ohakune, TÅ«rangi and Taumarunui. Attendees will receive an information pack including safety material and go in the draw to win spot prizes.

Electricians and electrical contractors can register for their FREE local event at:

https://www.thelinescompany.co.nz/tradie