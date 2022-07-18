'RBNZ Sectoral Core Inflation jumps to record high 4.8 percent yoy in Q2'

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 16:26

Q2 Inflation readings from the RBNZ core inflation measures rose to their highest levels on record. Annual inflation from the RBNZ sectoral inflation model rose to 4.8% in Q2, the highest level on record. Inflation from the RBNZ factor model rose to 5.0% yoy, another record high.

The RBNZ will be increasingly concerned that core inflation is well above the upper bound of the 1-3% inflation target range from these measures.

Annual core non-tradable inflation from the sectoral inflation model ticked up to 4.8% yoy, the highest on record. This confirms elevated rates of in core domestically generated inflation. RBNZ estimate of annual core inflation tradable inflation edged up 3.6% yoy, well below the 8.7% headline tradable print. This points to much of the increase in tradable prices as being treated as being ‘transitory’ by the model. We have a different interpretation.

We expect annual headline CPI inflation to remain above 6% over 2022 due to a myriad of supply chain, commodity, capacity and demand side influences. Annual inflation is unlikely to fall below 3% until 2024 at the earliest. Our research has flagged the risk of high CPI inflation outcomes being entrenched, particularly if the labour market remains tight.

- The RBNZ clearly has more work to do, and we now expect back-to-back 50bp hikes in August and October and a 3.75% OCR endpoint this cycle.

- However, persistently high inflation runs the risk of more aggressive OCR action, including a possible 75bp August hike and higher OCR endpoint this cycle.