Waka Kotahi urging extra care on South Island roads tonight - NZTA

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 17:09

Waka Kotahi is urging everyone travelling across the Canterbury and Otago regions to take extra care on the roads as strong winds continue to batter the region, with conditions likely to be particularly treacherous in some areas overnight.

"Our crews have been working hard all day responding to power lines and trees down across South and mid Canterbury, and with severe winds forecast overnight driving conditions will be hazardous. There is also limited visibility from dust clouds affecting some highways in inland Canterbury," says Waka Kotahi South Island Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

"Anyone travelling in a high sided vehicle, motorcycle an towing vehicles should delay travel if possible in areas with strong wind warnings currently issued.

"We’re asking everyone take extreme care of the roads and if they can avoid travel overnight where visibility and conditions will be dangerous they should do so."

There are a number of wind warnings across the South Island and heavy rain is forecast across Westland and the Main Divide overnight so stay up to date with the MetService and the Waka Kotahi Journeys Page.