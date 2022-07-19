Otago Polytechnic Design students upcycle for charity

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 10:09

A group of resourceful Otago Polytechnic Design students have been rummaging through op-shop shelves as part of an upcycling project for charity.

The students have been collaborating with the New Zealand Red Cross Dunedin Op Shop as part of a three-week course elective, "Retooled", which will culminate in a charity auction of upcycled products at Otago Polytechnic’s Hub on Friday 22 July.

"From clothing to accessories, furniture, artworks, homewares and other objects, the students have retooled, redesigned, recycled and re-used a range of existing products, focusing on design for social good, and incorporating the values of sustainable practice / kaitiakitanga and collaboration / kotahitanga," says Tracy Kennedy, Principal Lecturer, Otago Polytechnic School of Design.

The students’ work will be displayed in the Hub from Wednesday 20 July until Friday 22 July.

"All the re-designed works will be credited to designers, enabling them to profile their creativity and making skills in a public setting," says Tania Allan-Ross, Principal Lecturer, Otago Polytechnic School of Design.

"The proceeds from Friday night’s auction will go to New Zealand Red Cross - to be used for social good."