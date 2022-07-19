Applications for Three Waters Reform Better Off Funding open - Waikato DC

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 12:29

Waikato District Council opened applications this week for the first tranche of Better Off Funding in the Waikato District, allocated by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) as part of the Three Waters Reform programme.

The government has allocated the Waikato District $7.88 million in the first tranche of funding as part of the wider national $2.5 billion package to support territorial authorities to transition to the new water services delivery system under the Three Waters Reform.

Waikato District Council provided feedback on the proposed Three Waters Reform process in 2021, seeking further clarification on Council’s role and impacts on the community.

Following discussions with councils across the country, the DIA developed the Better Off Funding to ensure financial impacts of reform are managed, and that councils and communities will transition to the new system for delivering three waters in a better position than they are currently.

You can read the full media release and find application forms on our website.