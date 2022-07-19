Street and safety improvements on the way for the Viaduct - Auckland Transport

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 15:26

Construction is planned to begin today to make improvements to several streets around the Viaduct, including safer crossings, more trees, and better signage.

These improvements follow the trial of a cycleway, one way system, and increased loading zones which have been in place since mid-2021. The upgrade will bring the trialled improvements to a higher quality, permanent standard.

To assess the trial, over the past year AT has gathered public feedback, collected data, and held a monthly working group with key business and community representatives.

AT’s Group Manager of Infrastructure Project Delivery, David Nelson says during this period the trial has been a success.

"Trialling a new road layout has had its challenges but it has proven to be a success, with 72% public support following installation, a calmed street environment, and more space for loading goods. Fast changes have meant there were immediate safety benefits for people on bikes and scooters," he says.

"We have seen around 500 cycleway trips on weekdays; however we have also seen some issues with parking and loading, which will be addressed.

"This is not a full street upgrade but will greatly improve on the trial. The permanent design reflects public feedback, the data we’ve collected, and our ongoing engagement with the working group."

David Nelson says the changes will improve safety for a wide range of people.

"Raised crossings at two key intersections will mean safer and more inviting streets, particularly for the elderly, those with prams, or other accessibility needs."

Notes to the editor:

To minimise disruption, work will be undertaken in stages with planned completion by November 2022:

The cycleway on Market Place will be shifted to the west (apartment) side of the road. A raised pedestrian crossing will be installed at the intersection of Market Place and Pakenham Street East. The intersection of Market Place and Customs Street West will be raised, with pedestrian crossings installed on each intersection leg. Market Place and Customs Street West will be resurfaced. Loading zone visibility and signage will be improved. Street lighting will be improved. Planters will be installed within the project area.

About the images attached:

The attached render shows the safety improvements being made to the intersection of Market and Customs street. The images of Lower Hobson Street show where cyclists have ridden on the street both before and after the cycleway was installed. With a separate, protected space in place for people on bikes, we can see the road has become safer for everyone.