Celebrating 60 years of Korea-NZ diplomatic relations - Korean Consulate

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 16:45

People in New Zealand will have the chance to immerse themselves in a String Ensemble from one of New Zealand’s leading orchestras, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) along with the wonderful mu-sic created by the brightest stars of Korean and Kiwi musicians this July.

To mark the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and New Zealand, the Korean Consulate in Auckland is holding a special concert to celebrate this significant milestone.

The concert will get off to a stellar start, with the World Premiere of the Korean "Arirang Fantasy" composed by Sunghwan Choi, which has been transcribed into an "Overture for Soprano and Strings" by Junhyuk Park. This transcription has been specially written for the APO and MÄori opera singer, Te Ohorere Williams who will be singing in Korean. "Arirang", closely translated to "be in harmony", is a Korean folk song, some-times considered an unofficial national anthem. ‘PÅkarekare ana’, a traditional MÄori song that was brought to Korea by NZ soldiers during the Korean War, is on the list of encore songs that audiences can listen out for. The APO and the musicians will harness the beauty of Korean and New Zealand heritage and inspire unity in us all.

Alongside the World Premiere of the Korean "Arirang Fantasy", concertgoers can enjoy an evening an-chored by classical favourites from Mendelssohn and DvoÅák. The two acclaimed talented musicians, Esther Nayeon Kim, a Korean diaspora violinist and Hanul Kim, an inspiring pianist with Korean and Kiwi heritage will step in to perform Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin, Piano and Strings. It is followed by DvoÅák’s Serenade for Strings by the String Ensemble from APO. This special night reflects the weaving together of unity, harmony and friendship for 60 years.

This uplifting night will be led by the conductor Jason Bae who is a Korean-Kiwi and the Steinway Artist. This multi-talented musician will draw on both his Korean heritage and his classical musical artistry to translate them into beautiful compositions as the conductor.

This landmark concert is just two weeks away. It will take place in Holy Trinity Cathedral, Parnell on Thursday, 28 July. Free tickets are available at www.eventfinda.co.nz or scan the QR code below.