Council's strong submission on Three Waters bill - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 18:22

TaupÅ District councillors have today endorsed a considered and hard-hitting submission on the Government’s Three Waters legislation currently before Parliament.

The Council agrees that change is necessary. It acknowledges the increasing demands on water services related to urban growth, pressures from the current funding models based on rates, and the drive for better environmental outcomes.

But, TaupÅ District Council doesn’t agree with how the Government has approached these reforms. All councils, as water service providers, are being treated in a one-size-fits-all way, but some do much better than others.

TaupÅ Mayor David Trewavas said there has been little recognition that many councils are excellent managers of the water services they provide, and that substantial local community rates-based investment in safe drinking water, wastewater and stormwater has been, and continues to be, made by most councils.

"According to the Department of Internal Affairs’ own analysis, our TaupÅ District exceeds expectations in Three Waters delivery," he said.

He also said the clear central government drive to separate the delivery of three waters services from the communities that they are provided for will lose the community voice.

"Our residents and ratepayers deserve input into how all the wai is managed locally. It is literally the water of life and it’s their rates that pay for these vital services.

"Also, given the layers of bureaucracy in the Government’s reform model, we can’t see how the touted efficiencies will actually be achieved. The Government is trying to push vastly different geographies into a one size fits all box, which we believe will lead to ineffective decision making and may risk TaupÅ’s needs being pushed aside by some of the larger urban centres.

"Frankly, the Government is trying to do too much too fast and in the wrong order. It is time for the Government to catch its breath and really consider whether the reform, as currently proposed, will deliver the change that’s needed," Mr Trewavas said.

"And again, these are just the start of the major issues with the reform process. We are addressing the important other ones in our submission, including worrying ones about what will happen to our waters services staff while they are being seconded, and then employed by the regional authority known as Entity B.

"The Council’s parliamentary submission will soon be sent to Wellington. We also intend to have strong words in person by presenting before the select committee or at a visiting roadshow on the reform legislation."

Mr Trewavas said the Council’s submission is available on the TaupÅ District Council website at www.taupo.govt.nz/threewatersreform.

"We also urge anyone who wants to make their own submission to visit parliament.nz and do so before Friday 22 July."