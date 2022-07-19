LGNZ establishes Te Ahuru Mowai - Local Government New Zealand

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 18:48

LGNZ is putting in place a much-needed support system for MÄori elected members who are elected in this year’s local body elections.

With 32 councils across the country implementing MÄori wards this year, more than 50 new MÄori ward councillors will be joining the ranks of elected members.

"Te Ähuru MÅwai - A Safe Haven is a tuakana-teina support programme. It will provide a culturally safe and confident space for MÄori elected members to support and learn from each other through whanaungatanga and wÄnanga," says Bonita Bigham, Chair of LGNZ’s Te Maruata, the national collective of MÄori elected to local government or appointed to governance roles by iwi.

"The programme will help elected members share knowledge, challenges and any lessons learnt together," says LGNZ CE, Susan Freeman-Greene.

"Of the current mayors, councillors and other elected members, only 13.5% are MÄori.

"To make Aotearoa the most inclusive and active democracy, we need our council tables to reflect the communities they represent.

"Te Ähuru MÅwai is part of a wider programme of work to increase diversity in elected members. We want MÄori elected members to feel supported throughout their journey in office so we retain MÄori in local government," Susan Freeman-Greene said.

"This is a really important initiative because we hear time and time again that the current environment is not conducive to enabling MÄori elected members to thrive," says Bonita Bigham.

"The programme is based on the Te Ao MÄori teaching and learning concept about the relationship between tuakana and teina, older and younger siblings or cousins.

"In this instance, people may not be older in age, but could be seeking advice when you know someone has experience in a certain area or space. Typically, the tuakana share their experiences and knowledge.

"The tuakana is a support person and adviser for the teina and the teina gives the tuakana a chance to learn new perspectives and meet new people. Te Ähuru MÅwai is not just limited to one-to-one mentoring as greater support can be found in the strength of the collective whÄnui.

"Likewise new elected and appointed MÄori members will also bring particular skills and expertise with them that already-established local government members may benefit from, such as knowledge of iwi and hapÅ« stories, networks and connections, existing models of co-design and co-governance to draw from.

"LGNZ is also currently developing a sector-wide MÄori strategy which this programme will be part of. The strategy’s priorities will ensure that we are creating positive and enduring change for MÄori elected members, staff and communities within the local government environment," Bonita Bigham said.