Kerbside recycling service to reduce waste and pollution - Tararua DC

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 20:39

Residents of our district can now tread a little lighter on the planet, thanks to the new urban recycling service. We are now in the third week running and have collected the wheelie bins and the glass crates. Feedback from the community has been largely positive. We are also generally pleased with the initial uptake of the new service. We are hopeful that participation rates will increase and that we can keep the contamination of recycling bins to a minimum.

Based on experiences from other councils, we estimated that initially about 15% of the bins would be contaminated with non-recyclable or dirty materials. In the first round of wheelie bin collection here in Tararua, 6 % of the bins were contaminated. That is pretty good for a start. However, we need to be carefully optimistic as slightly less than half of our urban residents put their bins out. This is expected to increase as the service becomes a routine.

Our solid waste contractor, Smart Environmental, has been monitoring the contents of the recycling bins. Among others, this is done by auditors who have been running in front of the recycling trucks to check the bins. Out of the 1921 wheelie bins which were serviced in our towns, 117 (6%) were not collected because they were contaminated. These bins have been given a non-compliance sticker with instructions.

Although most residents are using the new service correctly, some recycling bins were still contaminated. Contamination is when incorrect or unwashed items are placed in the recycling bin. A few contaminated recycling bins can lead to an entire area’s recycling collection being sent to landfill, even though some items could be recycled. All it takes is a little bit of material that isn’t recyclable to be mixed in, and the whole bin is contaminated. Besides harming the environment too many wrong items in a load of recycling could also result in an increased cost of service.

This is a new service, and we are all learning, including us here at Council. We have had some teething issues with the distribution of the wheelie bins and crates which is being sorted out by our teams. If you are an urban rate payer and still have not received a bin or crate yet, please get in touch with Council. Our contact details can be found at the bottom of this page.

The improved recycling services will be funded by a combination of rates for urban properties receiving these services, revenue generated from the recycled glass, and through Central’s Governments waste levy.

Doing what’s right for people and protecting our beautiful environment is important to Council. It’s a big step forward that our district now has a kerbside recycling service to reduce waste to landfill and help reduce pollution.