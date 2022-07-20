Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 01:07

The Vegan Society’s second NZ Vegan Cheese Awards take place on Friday, 22nd July, when the best in Kiwi cheeses will be judged and assessed by the illustrious judges. They are Food and Beverage Industry judge Aaron Pucci, President of NZ Chef Association Auckland, Jasbir "Jazz" Kaur, veteran vegan cheesemaker, Alara Varnel and last year's cheese judge, owner of Khu Khu in Ponsonby, Michael Khuwattanasenee.

There are several categories of cheeses to judge and an array of Kiwi vegan cheese producers, ready and willing to put their cheeses on the line. There are over 30 entries from a wide variety of New Zealand’s best plant-based cheese makers. Good luck to the following participants:

Angel Food, Berkano, Grater Goods, Green Larder, Hapi, Let Them Eat Vegan, Moa Cakery Bakery, Nu Dairy, Savour, Sonntag and Zenzo and from the UK, Sheese.

July is vegan cheese month and a great time to excite Kiwis about this burgeoning industry. Over the last few years the awards have been showcasing the best that New Zealand vegan food producers have to offer. The awards also cover the best Pies, Sausages, Chocolate and Dairy Free products.

Vegan Society spokesperson Claire Insley said "With the increasing number of delicious vegan alternatives to dairy cheese coming onto the market, we are delighted to showcase their excellence and let Kiwis taste the best for themselves. No longer will people have to guess which is the best vegan cheese for melting on pizza, or to put in a sandwich, our awards will let them know which is the best"

Kiwis just love their cheese and can often find it hard to give up. That’s why so many plant based cheese producers have stepped in to fill this market niche. Supermarkets know that vegan cheese is on the rise as they are seeing a 30% increase in plant based foods, especially in the chiller section. Plant cheeses are usually made from cashew or other nuts, kumara, and/or coconut oil and they do not contain any cholesterol, so they are better for your health.You can cook with them or serve on cheese boards, just as you would with dairy cheese.