Maori biosecurity symposium 'first of its kind'

Te Tira WhakamÄtaki, home of the MÄori biosecurity network, will be holding a three-day wÄnanga to celebrate MÄori biosecurity practices and connect biosecurity practitioners, in New Plymouth, from 28 - 30 July, 2022.
Named ‘Te WÄnanga WhakamÄtaki’, this symposium will provide a unique opportunity for communities, industry and agencies to come together in a kaupapa MÄori environment to consider how MÄori and their mÄtauranga can contribute to the restoration of our natural world.
Supported by Biosecurity New Zealand, the programme encourages participants to delve deeply into te ao MÄori - to understand the depth of indigenous knowledge available to conservation practitioners, and to discover how a blended approach to biosecurity practices in Aotearoa New Zealand can benefit all.
The programme‘s first two days consist of plenary speakers, panel discussions and workshops/wÄnanga, delivered through a MÄori lens. The third day is an optional Field Trip, hosted by Taranaki Mounga Project. Registrations will be available for both in-person and on-line attendance.
Melanie Mark-Shadbolt, CEO and co-founder of Te Tira WhakamÄtaki, says "This event, we believe, is the first of its kind, organised and facilitated by MÄori. It will provide a safe, comfortable platform for both MÄori and non-MÄori to share their stories on how indigenous peoples and their knowledge, coupled with science and existing systems, can protect what we value."
Ms Mark-Shadbolt added that an event such as this is much overdue. "Having this event supported by Biosecurity New Zealand shows that a platform such as this has been needed for some time. To understand how important mÄtauranga is to us, you have to feel it, and we are excited that we have some of the best storytellers and MÄori conservation practitioners available to share their stories."
As the principal supporter of this inaugural symposium, Biosecurity New Zealand sees Te WÄnanga WhakamÄtaki as an extension of its long-term commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s biosecurity system is Treaty-grounded.
Deputy Director-General of Biosecurity New Zealand, Stuart Anderson, says "Biosecurity New Zealand recognises the key role mÄtauranga MÄori can play in the biosecurity system and we need to look at ways to elevate it."
He further added, "Understanding biosecurity from a Te Ao MÄori perspective only further strengthens and deepens our biosecurity system that protects the things we value."
Registrations for this event open Wednesday 29 June 2022.
