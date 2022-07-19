Maori biosecurity symposium 'first of its kind'

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 - 22:35

Te Tira WhakamÄtaki, home of the MÄori biosecurity network, will be holding a three-day wÄnanga to celebrate MÄori biosecurity practices and connect biosecurity practitioners, in New Plymouth, from 28 - 30 July, 2022.

Named ‘Te WÄnanga WhakamÄtaki’, this symposium will provide a unique opportunity for communities, industry and agencies to come together in a kaupapa MÄori environment to consider how MÄori and their mÄtauranga can contribute to the restoration of our natural world.

Supported by Biosecurity New Zealand, the programme encourages participants to delve deeply into te ao MÄori - to understand the depth of indigenous knowledge available to conservation practitioners, and to discover how a blended approach to biosecurity practices in Aotearoa New Zealand can benefit all.

The programme‘s first two days consist of plenary speakers, panel discussions and workshops/wÄnanga, delivered through a MÄori lens. The third day is an optional Field Trip, hosted by Taranaki Mounga Project. Registrations will be available for both in-person and on-line attendance.

Melanie Mark-Shadbolt, CEO and co-founder of Te Tira WhakamÄtaki, says "This event, we believe, is the first of its kind, organised and facilitated by MÄori. It will provide a safe, comfortable platform for both MÄori and non-MÄori to share their stories on how indigenous peoples and their knowledge, coupled with science and existing systems, can protect what we value."

Ms Mark-Shadbolt added that an event such as this is much overdue. "Having this event supported by Biosecurity New Zealand shows that a platform such as this has been needed for some time. To understand how important mÄtauranga is to us, you have to feel it, and we are excited that we have some of the best storytellers and MÄori conservation practitioners available to share their stories."

As the principal supporter of this inaugural symposium, Biosecurity New Zealand sees Te WÄnanga WhakamÄtaki as an extension of its long-term commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s biosecurity system is Treaty-grounded.

Deputy Director-General of Biosecurity New Zealand, Stuart Anderson, says "Biosecurity New Zealand recognises the key role mÄtauranga MÄori can play in the biosecurity system and we need to look at ways to elevate it."

He further added, "Understanding biosecurity from a Te Ao MÄori perspective only further strengthens and deepens our biosecurity system that protects the things we value."

Registrations for this event open Wednesday 29 June 2022.