'NAWAC must recommend a ban on colony cages in the next code of welfare'

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 10:04

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) has confirmed that the poultry codes of welfare will be the next to be reviewed. This includes the codes of welfare for layer hens, chickens bred for their meat, and breeder birds.

SAFE has been calling for an urgent review of the layer hens code of welfare as it currently allows for the use of colony cages.

Colony cages breach the Animal Welfare Act 1999, which states animals must have the ability to perform normal patterns of behaviour. One cage can house up to 80 hens, where the space allowed for each hen is no larger than a piece of A4 paper.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Jessica Chambers said NAWAC’s reputation is at stake.

"If NAWAC does not recommend banning colony cages, it calls into question its authority as an animal welfare body," said Chambers.

"Recommending a ban on colony cages is NAWAC’s opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to their role, which is to prioritise animal welfare and to honour the Animal Welfare Act."

"With 76% of kiwi’s opposed to the caging of hens and leading supermarkets removing cage eggs from their supply chains, legislation in Aotearoa is falling behind."

International trends show colony cages are either already banned or are being actively phased out across large parts of Europe and the USA.

"Millions of hens are suffering in colony cages that should never have been legal in the first place."

"SAFE will continue to campaign for the freedom of these birds and ask that the public sign our petition calling for a total ban on the cruel caging of hens in Aotearoa."