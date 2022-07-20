Master Builders supports the government's affordable housing fund

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 11:32

Master Builders Association welcomes the Government’s moves to support the building of more affordable homes and supporting the sector as the boom-and-bust cycle begins to turn.

"The Government’s package will help support the sector to continue to build through the downturn so is a positive first step," says Master Builders CEO, David Kelly. "We may be entering a market downturn, but New Zealanders still need homes, and the economy needs a healthy construction sector to build them.

"We strongly support the measures the Government is taking to help support the sector. Alongside this, the extension of the Apprenticeship Boost is another positive development," says Kelly.

The building and construction sector is currently the third largest contributor to GDP, contributing $20 billion per annum and sustaining over 540,000 jobs. The sector is an important driver of the economy, and is responsible for building homes, schools, hospitals and workplaces all across New Zealand.

"Our members will welcome this move and look forward to working with Kainga Ora to continue to build the affordable homes New Zealand needs" concluded Kelly.