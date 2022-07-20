Anaesthetic technicians to strike across the country - APEX

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 12:47

Anaesthetic Technicians who are members of APEX are set to go on strike this Thursday. Technicians across 17 locations will be undertaking a mix of partial strike action and a full withdrawal of labour.

"Members don’t want to go on strike" says senior advocate Luke Coxon, "but Health New Zealand has forced their hand. All we’re seeking is parity with their colleagues who are working alongside them, but covered by a different union."

The full withdrawal of labour will see over 200 Anaesthetic Technicians up and down the country downing tools on 28 July for 24 hours, delaying hundreds of surgeries. It’s hoped this can be avoided with an improved offer.

"The most recent offer received was well below both expectations and what has been offered to the same workforce recently, as well as being worse than the offer put to us in April." Adds Coxon. "We’re asking Health New Zealand to come back round the table with an improved offer that will fairly remunerate a workforce that has been busting their guts over the past few years to keep hospitals running during COVID."

There is a critical shortage of Anaesthetic Technicians across the country, with surgery waitlists blowing out due to lack of staff available for procedures. APEX has been in bargaining with the employer since January 2022 in order to try reach a deal that would stem the flow leaving the profession and make it a more appealing profession to join.

Anaesthetic Technicians at Waitakere and North Shore hospitals will be working to rule, meaning they will take all breaks and start and finish work on time, as well as not volunteer for weekend work. They will also be undertaking partial action whereby members will not be performing peripherally inserted central catheters (PICs) or performing Ward IVs. This is scheduled to run for three months until 29 October.

Technicians across the rest of the country and working at WhangÄrei, Tauranga, WhakatÄne, Wellington, Hutt, Kenepuru, Rotorua, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hawke's Bay, Southland, Nelson, Palmerston North, Waikato, Taranaki, and hospitals will be working to rule for an initial 3-week period, ending on 12 August.