Breast Cancer Foundation NZ appoints Gordon MacLeod as new trustee

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 12:48

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) has welcomed business leader Gordon MacLeod to its Board of Trustees.

Gordon has held a range of senior executive roles at Ryman Healthcare Group over a 15-year period, where he most recently served as CEO. Prior to this he was a corporate and finance advisory partner with PWC and the finance director of a London listed hi tech company, Xaar, based in Cambridge, England. He was recently appointed to the boards of Spark New Zealand and Delegat Group, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Canterbury, is a chartered accountant fellow, and a member of the Institute of Directors.

Gordon is also passionate about advancing BCFNZ’s vision and mission, having lost his mother to breast cancer when she was only 56.

"Gordon’s solid executive and governance experience across different industries will be of huge benefit to us as we push forward with our vision to see zero deaths from breast cancer," says Justine Smyth, chair of BCFNZ.

"He’s joined us at a pivotal time where a changing health system and the ongoing impact of the pandemic has made BCFNZ needed more than ever before. We’re looking forward to working with Gordon to make a difference for the 3,500 women diagnosed with breast cancer in NZ each year," Justine adds.