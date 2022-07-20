Auckland loses a major event venue - Craig Lord

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 14:15

Auckland's mayoral candidate is devastated by the news that Auckland Thoroughbred Racing will cease all motorsport activities at Pukekohe Park in April 2023.

"The rumours were rife that things were happening behind closed doors, I remember uncovering secret plans back in 2019 between many entities. Auckland Racing, Counties Racing, Franklin Trotting and Auckland Trotting Clubs."

Auckland Racing Club (ARC) based in Ellerslie, has stated that they wish to futureproof their sport of thoroughbred racing by removing motorsport from the Pukekohe venue, but Lord thinks this is not the full truth.

"They have announced that they are about to undertake a $40m+ project at Ellerslie, including resurfacing, but given the horse industry is struggling financially there is really only one simple way to raise that capital - turn Pukekohe into residential housing."

"ARC has also announced that they will be building additional stables at Pukekohe which is part of the reason that motorsport can no longer continue. I know I’m being cynical, but I guess we just have to wait to see if this becomes a reality, or whether it’s simply smoke and mirrors."

This news means that Auckland no longer has its own full-size motorsport and event venue. The closest facility is Hampton Downs - but that is Waikato based.

"Auckland has just lost this country's biggest annual sporting event, the Australian V8 Supercars. It was also the home to many other large-style events, and more importantly, driver and motorcycle rider training programs. This is genuinely devastating for Auckland."