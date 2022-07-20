The Event of the Season - Whanau Awhina Plunket

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 16:40

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket will be hosting The Ultimate Soiree fundraiser in the Public Trust Hall, Wellington, September 10. Guests will be treated to a world of wonderful live art and entertainment with an array of gourmet food; champagne; cocktails and craft beers being served throughout the evening - all included with your ticket!

The Public Trust Hall will be transformed into an immersive space where guests can meander and enjoy the live entertainment, including a captivating aerial circus performance. There will be plenty of informal seating for eating and conversation, and a dance floor so you can move to the excellent beats of live bands.

This high-end event is a first for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket where funds raised will go to upgrading the charity’s technology and equipment for Plunket frontline staff to better service whÄnau in New Zealand.

There will also be big ticket auction items during the evening, including a Suzuki Swift, so don’t miss out on the chance to take something home!

Vincent Vega and the Hateful 8 will be performing a mixture of Surf, Soul, and Rock’n’roll - think Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Nancy Sinatra, and Aretha Franklin. Their live shows are like no other, handpicking the best Quentin Tarantino soundtracks and transporting you into this unique cinematic world.

The Richter City Rebels (headline at CubaDupa, Wellington Jazz Festival and more!) will keep the party going with their energetic, soulful blend of RnB, Hip-hop, Jazz and Funk. Their music has swagger and the charisma of James Brown. You can’t help but dance and feel good.

Go on, treat yourself to this event of the season, proudly supported by Robert Walters. Individual tickets and groups of 10 are available here: https://www.raiseabundle.org.nz/event/the-ultimate-soiree Bring the whole office - it’ll be a night to remember!