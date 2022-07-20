Locals plant 300 trees in two hours in Henderson - Sunil Kaushal

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 20:17

Three hundred native plants were planted at the Palomino Esplanade by the members of the community, in just over two hours today.

The event was organised by Auckland Park Rangers and supported by members of the Walsh Trust, Auckland City Councillor Linda Cooper and Henderson-Massey Local Board independent candidate Sunil Kaushal. This is part of the plan to restore native vegetation and habitat for wildlife.

"It was great to work towards enhancing the mauri of our amazing bush reserve in Palomino Esplanade and Opanuku streamside in the heart of the suburb of Western Heights," says Kaushal, who is also the President of Waitakere Indian Association.

Riparian planting (planting saplings along the banks of a stream to prevent soil erosion) is essential to preventing soil erosion in our streams thus keeping the stream and wildlife protected.

"It will be great to see these saplings grow and mature in the coming years. What a legacy it will be leave for our tamariki to live in a cleaner and greener Henderson-Massey suburb," says Kaushal.