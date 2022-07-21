Illness forces temporary closure of Waikanae Library and Service Centre

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 10:26

COVID-19 and the winter flu are continuing to have an impact on the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s ability to provide services and community facilities with staff needing to isolate at home.

From today (Thursday 21 July) the Waikanae Service Centre will be closed for at least a week to enable resources to be diverted to the Council’s customer contact centre and primary service desk in Paraparaumu, and from Monday 25 July the Waikanae Library will close for a week to enable capacity to be reallocated to the Council’s Paraparaumu and Åtaki libraries.

Interim Chief Executive, Gary Simpson, says these continue to be tricky times and while the Council is doing its best to maintain levels of service and keep the doors open it is becoming increasingly difficult with COVID-19 and winter flu taking hold.

"We acknowledge that any reduction in service is not ideal but we must stress that the closure of the Waikanae Library and Service Centre is temporary."

Mr Simpson said a combination of staff illness, leave and high call volumes was impacting the Council’s ability to answer calls.

"To help ensure people requiring Council’s urgent assistance can access the help and support they need, we’re asking customers with non-urgent queries or requests for service to contact us via email at kapiti.council@kapiticoast.govt.nz or our website, kapiticoast.govt.nz, or Antenno app.

"The closure of the Waikanae Library and Service Centre is a temporary measure. We are hopeful that we’ll be back up and running from Monday 1 August, subject to staff availability."

Mr Simpson encouraged people to keep an eye on the Council’s website and Council, KÄpiti Coast District Libraries, Åtaki Pool, and Coastlands Aquatic Centre Facebook pages for updates on Council services and facilities.

"We're incredibly grateful for the patience, understanding and support our community continues to extend to our staff."

"Face masks are still required when visiting our Council’s public facilities, libraries and service centres and we do ask that people stay at home if they are feeling unwell. This will help reduce the spread of the virus and other winter bugs in our community," said Mr Simpson.