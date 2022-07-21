Molloy makes it Official - Leo Molloy

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 11:54

Business Leader Leo Molloy has officially lodged his nomination as a candidate to become the next Mayor of Auckland.

"This is a significant milestone in my campaign. Today I am making a pledge to restore trust and accountability at Auckland Council, while bringing real-world business experience and independent leadership into the Mayor's office.

"My top priorities include maintaining rates at current levels, fixing Auckland Transport, stopping Three Waters, and keeping our communities safe.

"With my background in business, I will level-up our local economy by facilitating investment, attracting high-paying jobs and backing small local businesses to thrive.

"The latest two polls have shown that I am the leading candidate and the best placed to stop Labour-endorsed career politician Efeso Collins.

"Auckland cannot run the risk of having yet another Labour controlled puppet in charge of this city. A vote for Wayne Brown or Viv Beck other is a vote for Efeso Collins.

"The time for talking is over. I want to get on with the job, secure our city’s future, and together, build a better Auckland," says Mr Molloy.

Mr Molloy was nominated for Mayor of Auckland by Dave ‘Buttabean’ Letele - founder of Buttabean Motivation (BBM) and Dave Letele Senior of transitional housing provider The Grace Foundation.

In recent times Mr Molloy has donated over 40,000 meals to various charitable organisations including the Grace Foundation and provided personal funding of $200,000 to build a BBM Community Kitchen in South Auckland.