Metlink 'welcomes half price fares extension'

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 12:26

Metlink has welcomed the government’s extension of half price public transport fares until the end of January 2023.

The extension was announced by Transport Minister Michael Wood on 17 July as part of a package to reduce "cost of living pressures".

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain said half price fares had increased patronage on Metlink’s train, bus and ferry services across the Wellington region.

"Even though our services are being stretched by seasonal sickness and Covid cases among drivers, as well as the ongoing driver shortage, Metlink is ready to extend the fare reductions," Ms Gain said.

Half price fares were implemented by Metlink on 1 April for a three-month trial which the government extended to 31 August in its May budget.

"Metlink and its service operators can easily continue half price fares for all passengers through the Christmas, New Year period, and school summer holidays," Ms Gain said.

"The extension will also give us more time to implement the government’s Community Connect scheme."

The scheme permanently reduces public transport fares for Community Services Card holders by 50 percent from 1 February 2023.

"With about 90,000 Community Services Card holders in the Wellington region, Metlink is working hard to ensure they’ll continue to have easy access to half price fares from February," Ms Gain said.

Greater Wellington regional councillors will vote to extend half price fares for Metlink services on 25 August.