Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 14:47

A $29.2 million government contribution to infrastructure that will enable approximately 1000 new homes to be built in Åtaki is a ‘transformational investment’ for a community facing significant housing stress says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K. Gurunathan.

The funding, delivered over the next 10 years through KÄinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, will contribute to water and roading infrastructure. It is the result of a joint application by KÄpiti Coast District Council; iwi partners, particularly NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki; landowners; and developers to support housing developments located in Åtaki.

"We know housing stress in KÄpiti is widespread, and that it has a domino effect, negatively impacting a range of outcomes like education, community connectedness and food security. The reality is that without adequate housing there can be no wellbeing," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"Through our recent work to understand housing need in our district we identified that Åtaki has the highest need with the greatest affordability pressures on residents. Only 20 percent of renters can affordably pay the median market rent, with only 2 percent able to buy a dwelling at the median market sale price."

NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki says its own housing needs assessments demonstrated that whÄnau want to stay in Åtaki but cannot continue to meet rising housing costs.

"Many are being displaced out of the town, losing connections to critical support networks, hapÅ«, and marae. Nearly half of whÄnau have had to access support for living costs or have delayed payment of bills," says a NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki spokesperson.

"We need Iwi-led solutions to fulfil housing aspirations and care for te taiao. Seeking assurance that all housing developments will prioritise caring for our waterways and provision of healthy affordable homes for our Åtaki community is the priority. Providing suitable ‘papakÄinga’ homes and communities will bring many benefits and change for whÄnau now and into the future. Solutions to achieve ‘good growth’ is the goal."

Council adopted the KÄpiti Coast District Council Housing Strategy 2022 in May to guide its role in supporting improved housing outcomes and capitalise on partnership opportunities that deliver housing solutions - now and in the future.

"Our population is continuing to grow, and it’s estimated we will need 15,000+ additional dwellings to house 32,000 new residents by 2051," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"The proposed developments will increase the total number of dwellings in Åtaki by 60 percent over the next 10 years, providing a diverse range of housing choices. The new infrastructure will increase capacity for further development in the future and provide improved drinking, waste and storm water resiliency for existing residents.

"Housing is a complex issue and not solely the responsibility of any one organisation or sector. Solutions must lie in partnerships and we are immensely grateful for this transformational investment for Åtaki, and for those in our community struggling with housing accessability."

More on Council’s housing work at Housing - KÄpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)