|
[ login or create an account ]
A $29.2 million government contribution to infrastructure that will enable approximately 1000 new homes to be built in Åtaki is a ‘transformational investment’ for a community facing significant housing stress says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K. Gurunathan.
The funding, delivered over the next 10 years through KÄinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, will contribute to water and roading infrastructure. It is the result of a joint application by KÄpiti Coast District Council; iwi partners, particularly NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki; landowners; and developers to support housing developments located in Åtaki.
"We know housing stress in KÄpiti is widespread, and that it has a domino effect, negatively impacting a range of outcomes like education, community connectedness and food security. The reality is that without adequate housing there can be no wellbeing," says Mayor Gurunathan.
"Through our recent work to understand housing need in our district we identified that Åtaki has the highest need with the greatest affordability pressures on residents. Only 20 percent of renters can affordably pay the median market rent, with only 2 percent able to buy a dwelling at the median market sale price."
NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki says its own housing needs assessments demonstrated that whÄnau want to stay in Åtaki but cannot continue to meet rising housing costs.
"Many are being displaced out of the town, losing connections to critical support networks, hapÅ«, and marae. Nearly half of whÄnau have had to access support for living costs or have delayed payment of bills," says a NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki spokesperson.
"We need Iwi-led solutions to fulfil housing aspirations and care for te taiao. Seeking assurance that all housing developments will prioritise caring for our waterways and provision of healthy affordable homes for our Åtaki community is the priority. Providing suitable ‘papakÄinga’ homes and communities will bring many benefits and change for whÄnau now and into the future. Solutions to achieve ‘good growth’ is the goal."
Council adopted the KÄpiti Coast District Council Housing Strategy 2022 in May to guide its role in supporting improved housing outcomes and capitalise on partnership opportunities that deliver housing solutions - now and in the future.
"Our population is continuing to grow, and it’s estimated we will need 15,000+ additional dwellings to house 32,000 new residents by 2051," says Mayor Gurunathan.
"The proposed developments will increase the total number of dwellings in Åtaki by 60 percent over the next 10 years, providing a diverse range of housing choices. The new infrastructure will increase capacity for further development in the future and provide improved drinking, waste and storm water resiliency for existing residents.
"Housing is a complex issue and not solely the responsibility of any one organisation or sector. Solutions must lie in partnerships and we are immensely grateful for this transformational investment for Åtaki, and for those in our community struggling with housing accessability."
More on Council’s housing work at Housing - KÄpiti Coast District Council (kapiticoast.govt.nz)
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice