Principal appointed for St John's College

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 15:38

Becoming principal of St. John’s College is the culmination of a long-held dream for George Rogers.

Having spent the past 18 years at Lindisfarne College, most recently as Assistant Rector, Mr Rogers says he is now looking forward to being a part of St. John’s’ next chapter.

He says the school "felt right" when he first walked through its gates.

"It's an absolute honour and privilege to be appointed principal and I am really excited about being part of St. John's future and being a part of growing that St. John's man."

The position came available after former principal Rob Ferreira took up a new role as Rector of St. Patrick’s College, Silverstream at the beginning of last term.

Mr Rogers began his career in education at a co-ed school in New Zealand. He spent a few years teaching at a Catholic Girls’ school in London, before starting out as a PE teacher at Lindisfarne.

The community feel that exists within boys’ education is something that appeals to him.

"It’s a fantastic environment to nurture the growth of young men. Teaching boys, with the support of whanau, what it means to be a young man, and basing this in a values education, is central to boys’ education."

Mr Rogers says working with students and forming connections with staff and the wider school community is something he strives towards.

"Regardless of where you are in education, you have the ability to influence; in a leadership role, you are in a position to inspire the College and the wider community, towards a vision. So being part of this is something I really enjoy, and am excited to be involved in."

The new position marks the end of an era for him and his family, who spent the first decade of his daughter’s life living onsite at Lindisfarne as Boarding Master.

His wife Stef is a teacher at Hastings Girls ’ High School. Together, they have a 15-year-old daughter.

"Lindisfarne College certainly holds a special place in terms of family and my growth in education. So, I will be sad to leave but I am really excited to be part of the St. John’s community."

He will start St. John’s at the beginning of Term 3.

"The first two terms are about truly understanding the St. John's culture and getting to know the staff and boys and really engaging and meeting the wider school community."

Board Chair Tessa Barrett says the position was sought after by a number of outstanding candidates.

"We are delighted that George has accepted the role. He is coming to us with a wealth of experience in Special Character schools and an absolute passion for boys' education."

"The Board are also very grateful to Willy Kersten for stepping in as Acting Principal for term 2. We thank Willy for his time, energy and commitment to St John's College."