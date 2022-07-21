ATR placing focus at its venues firmly on thoroughbred racing welcomed - NZTR

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 16:00

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) CEO Bruce Sharrock has applauded the move by Auckland Thoroughbred Racing (ATR) to place the focus at its venues firmly on thoroughbred racing.

This follows ATR’s announcement that the 60-year relationship between Pukekohe Park and motorsport would come to an end as the club looked to utilise the facility to provide a base for trainers.

"NZTR congratulates the club on this move which builds on ATR’s investment in the industry," Sharrock said. "To see ATR recognise the need to provide opportunities for young trainers looking to break into racing is extremely positive."

"While it might be disappointing for motorsport fans, it should be remembered that Pukekohe Park has been a thoroughbred racing venue since 1924 and that is its primary use," he said.

"We whole-heartedly support ATR’s vision to create a sustainable industry in the Auckland region and look forward to seeing the future development of Pukekohe Park. This latest announcement from ATR further demonstrates what clubs can achieve when they work together for the common good," Sharrock said.

The next race meeting at Pukekohe Park will be held on 1 November, the Melbourne Cup meeting which has been transferred from Ellerslie due to the work being undertaken on that track.

To read more about the ATR announcement click here - https://loveracing.nz/News/37216/MotorsportsettoceaseatPukekohePark.aspx