Master Builders supports government Infrastructure funding for future Housing

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 16:02

Master Builders Association welcomes the Government’s announcement for $179 million infrastructure funding to incentivise the building of an estimated 8,000 homes over the next 20 years in regional New Zealand where that infrastructure is currently lacking.

"This is good use of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, with the Government’s package directed towards vital infrastructure that will facilitate a range of housing from elderly housing, papakÄinga, public, affordable and market housing," says Master Builders CEO, David Kelly. "Despite inflationary pressures the government understands we have a housing crisis, and we need a strong construction sector to build those houses, so any infrastructure investment directed towards that end is welcomed."

The announcement also outlined a first principles approach to consenting, which Master Builders supports.

"We recognise that the current consenting model is not working and needs to change. We will continue to work closely with MBIE on this review.

"What is also vitally important is that we also work together to develop some ‘quick win’ changes to improve the current system while this review is underway. We need to also take action to elevate some of the pressure and delays which are costing builders and homeowners today," says Kelly.

"Our members will be encouraged by today’s announcement, and we look forward to further investments that will satisfy the demand for more housing and help to maintain a resilient building and construction sector able to build them," concluded Kelly.