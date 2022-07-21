Te Ara Tupua project creates a pathway for a better Wellington - Andy Foster

Thursday, 21 July, 2022 - 16:23

The signing of the Te Ara Tupua Project Alliance contract is a critical step towards a transformational project for Wellington City and the Hutt Valley, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says.

"Wellington City Council has contributed $5 million towards the NgÄ Åªranga ki Pito-one resilient pathway. It is the most critical piece of the Great Harbour Way, Te Aranui o Poneke pathway, which will run right around our harbour, from Pencarrow to the Wellington South Coast. This key part of the route will link Wellington with the Hutt Valley, and having done that, will also link with the Hutt River Trails and the Remutaka Crossing beyond, as well as the Hutt Road and Thorndon Quay route right into the heart of our Capital City.

"This is a project that then-Mayor Celia Wade-Brown and I first began advocating for a decade ago. There is currently a significant safety issue, and tragically we have had at least two fatalities on this busy highway where people on bikes have been killed by passing vehicles.

"We can look at cities all over the world and see the transformational effects of linked, attractive walking and cycling routes, especially along waterfronts. Probably the best example in New Zealand is the transformative New Plymouth waterfront shared path. I am certain Te Ara Tupua will significantly increase the number of people commuting or recreating by pedal power between the two cities, as well as keen runners - by providing a safe, attractive environment rather than dodging traffic on SH2."

Mayor Foster says Te Ara Tupua will also bring resilience benefits by safeguarding existing coastal infrastructure against climate change.

"It will help protect the harbourside railway lines from destructive weather events which are expected to increase in coming years. It will also have places for people to stop, relax, and enjoy being next to our magnificent harbour.

"It’s fantastic to see the Te Ara Tupua project gain impetus and I personally can’t wait to cycle and run the completed pathway," Mayor Foster says.

The Te Ara Tupua Project Alliance is between Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Downer NZ, HEB Construction, Tonkin + Taylor and iwi mana whenua.